Dog saved by cave rescue team after Merthyr Tydfil fall
A dog has been rescued after falling 25ft (8m) down an earth fissure.
Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said it was called to Merthyr Tydfil on Sunday evening.
But due to the pet being trapped underground it handed the call over to South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team (SMWCRT), which successfully recovered the dog and reunited with its owners.
"An excellent job by our oppos," it said.
- Thailand rescue: Who are South and Mid Wales rescue team?
- Brecon Beacons sheep rescued by Thai cave team members
- WATCH: Thai cave divers to receive George Medal
Members of SMWCRT made the news in 2018 when they were involved in the rescue of 12 young boys and their football coach from a cave in Thailand.