Welsh call for new domestic abuse board voice

Wales must be represented on the advisory board of the UK's new Domestic Abuse Commissioner, according to the charity Welsh Women's Aid.

Legislation on domestic violence is currently passing through Parliament in London.

The bill establishes a Domestic Abuse Commissioner to drive improvements in the response to the issue.

But campaigners say it must be "complementary not contradictory" to laws that were passed in Wales in 2015.

The Violence Against Women and Girls Act put a duty on the public sector in Wales to prevent gender based violence, protect the vulnerable and support survivors.

The Domestic Abuse Bill being debated in Parliament relates to criminal justice which is the responsibility of the UK Government.

Among other things, the bill creates a legal definition of domestic abuse and abolishes the "rough sex" defence where someone can claim that a partner injured or killed during a sexual encounter had consented to rough sex that went wrong.

Fay Jones, the Conservative MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, says the commissioner will be "particularly important for addressing the gap between English and Welsh legislation" as well as helping to "harmonise approaches across Wales" in the wake of the Auditor General's criticism last year that services were "fragmented".

"I am so proud of this Bill. This is historic legislation, which continues the Conservative Party's record of protecting victims," she said.

But Welsh Women's Aid say they remain concerned about the different approaches being taken in the English and Welsh legislation.

"Wales' 2015 Act recognises the gendered nature of domestic abuse," says Sophie Weeks.

"Men do experience domestic abuse but the frequency and severity of the abuse is different. Acknowledging these differences enables practice to be tailored to the specific needs of the person as opposed to a one size fits all approach."

The Labour MP for Pontypridd, Alex Davies-Jones gave the bill qualified support. "The Domestic Abuse Bill has the potential to change the lives of victims across the UK but sadly it falls short.

"I'll be backing amendments to give migrant women access to domestic abuse services and enable the police to work with prison and probation services to map individuals with violent histories."

The bill is expected to pass the remaining stages in the House of Commons on Monday evening, and progress to the House of Lords.