Police officers went to Heol Trelai in Ely, Cardiff following a report of a disturbance

A 15-year-old boy is being treated in hospital after he was stabbed in Cardiff.

The victim was found after officers responded to a report of a disturbance Heol Trelai, Ely, just before 19:00 BST on Sunday, South Wales Police said.

His injuries are not life-threatening, the force confirmed.

"Understandably there is shock... within the community when an incident such as this happens," it said, adding tackling knife crime was a priority.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.