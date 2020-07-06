Image caption The Fry family has formed an extended household

Emotional reunions between couples and families have taken place across Wales as the five-mile travel restriction ended on Monday.

Relaxation of lockdown rules has allowed two households to form one "extended household".

A grandfather from Cwmbran spoke to BBC Wales about his joy of holding his newborn grandson for the first time.

And a woman in Newport said it was "lovely" to be reunited with her long-distance partner from Tamworth.

Melanie Fry, 32, from Cwmbran, has formed an extended household with her father Douglas Fry, from Risca.

As the travel limit ended on Monday morning, Mr Fry, 66, could not wait to meet his six-week-old grandson.

Image caption Douglas Fry holds his six-month-old grandson Hudson for the first time

Due to lockdown restrictions Mr Fry had seen baby Hudson only once, "through the lounge window", since he was born at home on 24 May.

"When we had the news to come up this morning and finally hold him, I was very excited," he said.

New mother Ms Fry said it had been hard not to have contact with her family, despite keeping in regular contact and sharing photos and messages on social media.

She said: "When you have a baby, you just want to show them off. It will be nice to be able to see people. It feels quite isolating to be in the house 24 hours a day.

Image caption Jan Maddox has been reunited with her partner Nigel Swaby

"It's nice that we got that extra time with him but, at the same time, it is hard not seeing people."

Jan Maddox, from Newport, has been reunited with her partner of 18 months, Nigel Swaby. They will also be forming an extended household.

"I was watching through the window for him and the minute I saw him coming round the corner, I was out the door," said Ms Maddox.

"I went up to meet him and it was great, it was lovely. And then he came in and sat in his chair and it's as if he'd never been away."