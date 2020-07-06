Image copyright Llangollen International Eisteddfod Image caption Performances from previous years are being screened online in place of the cancelled festival

Llangollen International Eisteddfod would have faced an "uncertain future" without financial support from the Welsh Government, its chair has said.

Rhys Davies said the festival would have lost "hundreds of thousands" of pounds without grants to support it.

The event should have begun on Monday but was cancelled because of Covid-19.

More than £800,000 in funding will be shared between Llangollen and the National Eisteddfod "to help with business continuity through 2020".

The festival is iconic for its noisy, colourful and multicultural atmosphere and brings performers from all over the world together but this year the town of Llangollen will be much quieter.

As countries across the world tackle the effects of coronavirus, the festival will be cancelling its plans for the first time in its 73-year history.

"Everywhere is closed, the eisteddfod, the shows," said local butcher, Gwyn Davies.

"The pubs have closed - they will miss out. They used to be heaving," he said.

Image caption Luciano Pavarotti said performing with a choir at Llangollen inspired him to become a professional singer

The festival has also had to think of alternative ways of maintaining the vibe and message of the Eisteddfod but economically, this year has been difficult.

"Obviously it's been a great shame but in the end it was inevitable," festival chair Rhys Davies said.

"We had to postpone the eisteddfod just like many festivals across Wales, the UK and the world."

While the local economy will also see a financial loss Mr Davies says it is "very difficult" to say how much exactly they have suffered.

"I would say potentially tens of thousands; it would have been hundreds of thousands if it wasn't for the support from the Welsh Government."

"That has been extremely important in making sure that we can carry on and that we'll still be here next year."

Although the eisteddfod will not go ahead this year there is a chance to learn about its history.

Television company Rondo has now uploaded some of the most successfully performances since the mid-1990s for people to watch.

According International Relations and Welsh Language minister Eluned Morgan, the eisteddfods are "two signature events in Wales' summer events calendar - which provide a fantastic platform to showcase our arts and culture".

Viewers can find the uploaded performances at Llangollen TV.