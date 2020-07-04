Image caption A hotel spokesman said the main building had escaped the damage

An historic pub is counting the cost after being hit by floods as warnings have been issued around Wales.

The Ty'n y Cornel Hotel, by Tal-y-llyn lake in Gwynedd, has suffered regular flooding in recent years.

A hotel spokesman said water had entered the garages at the building, adding: "The flood water is up to my knees in the road. It's flooded all the garages but not the main building."

Ten flood alerts have been issued around Wales.

"The lake does flood a few times but we didn't expect it today," the spokesman said.

"It's the people who sometimes try to drive through that's the problem and the aftermath of the drivers going through.

He claimed lorries were the worst, saying: "They just think it's fine to drive through, the bell wave goes half way up the building."

At Blaenau Ffestiniog, also in Gwynedd, North Wales fire crews were called to a flooded property just after 08:00 BST on Saturday.

The fire service said an officer was "assessing the situation".

Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic lights in operation due to flooding on the A487 at Maentwrog

In Llanwrst, Conwy, North Wales Police warned of flooding on Friday night.

Llanrwst councillor Aaron Wynne said on Twitter: "After just a day of rain, Llanrwst is on a flood alert.

"This should not be happening after only one day of 'typical Welsh weather'.

"This is extremely frustrating."

Mr Wynne said he would call a meeting with Natural Resources Wales and other bodies "to hear their plans to resolve this long-standing issue."

"Don't forget about Llanrwst again," he said.

"This needs fixing."