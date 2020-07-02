Image copyright Glyndwr University Image caption Dr Maria Hinfelaar broke lockdown rules

A vice-chancellor of a Welsh university has apologised "unreservedly" for making a trip to her holiday home in Ireland during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Professor Maria Hinfelaar, who became vice-chancellor of Glyndwr University in Wrexham in 2016, has admitted it "was an error of judgement".

She initially thought her six-day trip to Shannon in County Clare on 8 April "was within the rules".

"But on reflection I accept it was an error of judgement," said Dr Hinfelaar.

This is her third statement on her lockdown trip - taken two-and-a-half weeks after people in Wales were told to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus - over the Easter weekend.

At the time, people in Wales could be fined £60 for breaking lockdown rules.

Prof Hinfelaar had previously said she "judged" the trip "to be essential and permissible within the guidance at the time."

But her latest statement came after the BBC asked her if the university board had been aware of the trip.

Prof Hinfelaar responded by saying: "I have informed the board of governors.

"I thought the trip was within the rules at the time but on reflection I accept it was an error of judgement and I apologise unreservedly."

The trip came to light when BBC Wales was contacted by someone from Shannon who saw Prof Hinfelaar's car in the town.

She had been president of the Limerick Institute of Technology - about 15 miles (25km) away from Shannon - before moving to the north Wales university four years ago.

Now after her apology, a university spokesperson has said: "Any further discussions regarding this matter will be conducted internally."