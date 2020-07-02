Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Snow White is missing two of her dwarfs

It is now Snow White and the Five Dwarfs after two were taken from a Carmarthenshire garden.

A thief has also taken ornamental sheep, dragons, plant pots and a horse - however, they failed to move a large concrete buddha.

All the items are worth relatively little, but would take a car or van to move.

Police believe that eight incidents, within a 10-mile (16km) radius of Carmarthen and Llanelli, are linked.

The Disney-themed gnomes were taken from a garden in Trimsaran and owner Naomi Wilmot first thought one of her relatives was playing a trick on her.

"I was given these gnomes as a gift and I spent ages painting them up so that they were all the right colour," she said.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption The thief has struck at a variety of different locations in Carmarthenshire

"They were out in the front garden, and then my husband noticed that there were only six dwarfs. It turned out that Sleepy had been taken.

"I just thought someone was messing about and having a bit of a laugh, but then two or three days later, I was out in the garden and noticed Doc had gone as well."

The gnomes are about a foot tall, and Mrs Wilmot has now moved the rest of her collection to the back garden.

"I don't know if someone is doing it as some kind of joke - I was half expecting to receive a ransom note," she added.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Naomi Wilmot was left confused as to why the gnomes wre taken

The other thefts include a two-foot Francis flower planter which was taken from a garden in Parc Newydd, Foelgastell on Friday, 12 June, followed by a plant pot at Garden Suburbs in Trimsaran on Wednesday, 17 June.

On Friday, 19 June, two Chinese dragons were stolen from a garden in Ty Llywd, Cefneithin, the same day that someone tried to steal a large Buddha ornament from outside a property on Trallwm Road in Llwynhendy.

The following day, two large ornamental sheep were taken from a garden in Black Lion Road, Cross Hands, while the day after, two large horse head ornaments were stolen from gate pillars in Llanddarog Road.

Police appeal

Then, on Tuesday 23 June, a female stone statue was taken from Parc Newydd, Ffoelgastell.

Dyfed-Powys Police is now appealing for information over the thefts.

PC Jane MacDonald said: "Some of the ornaments are big, so whoever took them would have used a large car or a van.

"We are treating them as linked as they are similar crimes committed so close together."