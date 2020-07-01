Image copyright Google Image caption The Wednesday afternoon crash happened on the main road between Mold and Denbigh

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a lorry on a main road in north Wales.

The man died at the scene after his bike was hit by a HGV in Flintshire on the A541 near Mold at about 14:30 BST.

The crash happened at Rhydymwyn, near the turn off for Rhosesmor on the main Mold to Denbigh road.

The road remains shut as North Wales Police investigate. Officers have appealed for witnesses.

"We are urging anybody who may have been travelling in the area around the time of the collision and who may have dash cam to contact us," said Sgt Medwyn Williams of North Wales Police.