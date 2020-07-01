Image copyright Family picture Image caption Asim Khan died from his injuries at University Hospital Wales

A man accused of stabbing a man to death over a spilled drink in a bar has told a court he felt "paranoid and anxious all the time".

Momodoulamin Saine, 28, from Ely, Cardiff, denies murdering 21-year-old Asim Khan, from Grangetown, Cardiff, on St Mary Street in the early hours of 21 July last year.

Police recovered a knife which had the DNA of Mr Saine on it, the court heard.

Mr Saine said he had been "hearing voices for quite a while".

The victim's brother, Hamza Khan, is also on trial accused of attacking Mr Saine before the stabbing.

Mr Khan denies causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

'Hearing voices'

Giving evidence in his defence at Newport Crown Court on Wednesday, Mr Saine said he had never sought any help for his mental health before the incident, apart from telling someone on the phone he often felt paranoid and anxious.

He added he had been hearing voices "for about three years".

Jurors have previously been told Mr Saine had his drink knocked over in the Soda bar in Cardiff, and "words were exchanged".

The jury also saw CCTV footage of a confrontation between Mr Saine and the Khan brothers in which Hamza Khan repeatedly kicked Mr Saine in the head as he was lying on the floor.

The court was told Asim Khan was stabbed during this confrontation.

Carried a knife before

Giving evidence, Mr Saine said he had carried a knife while out in bars and clubs in Cardiff "once or twice" before.

He said this was because a "few people" had threatened him with a knife about four months prior.

Mr Saine said he did not tell police because he believed they were always following him, but accepted this may have been a result of his mental health.

"Everywhere I go I see them - a lot of unmarked vehicles following me all the time," he told the court.

The court heard Mr Saine has a previous conviction for racially-aggravated wounding, racially-aggravated grievous bodily harm and racially-aggravated battery.

The court was also told he had assaulted two men and a woman where he broke a man's jaw and left the woman with a hole in the side of her face and chipped teeth.

'I will kill you'

During that earlier assault, the court was told Mr Saine had shouted: "I will kill you, I will take you apart."

Hamza Khan has no previous convictions but one caution.

On Wednesday, jurors were shown photographs of two knives, one of which was engraved with the phrase "joker why so serious" and found on the floor in St Mary Street.

Mr Saine agreed the knife was "very similar" to the one he had.

Asked about the period leading up to the incident on 21 July, Mr Saine said he had taken Hamza Khan's drink outside a McDonald's restaurant in retaliation for having his drink spilled in the bar.

Mr Saine said Hamza Khan had "started swearing" and spat at him.

He told jurors "they basically attacked me".

All defendants deny the charges, and the trial continues.