Allotment-holders in Newport had a shock when they came across a 6ft (1.8m) snake.

The red-tailed boa constrictor was found at the allotments near Malpas Road on 14 June, the RSPCA said.

The charity said the reptile was caught safely and had been transferred to a specialist facility while its owner was sought.

"This would have been a pretty unbelievable find at an allotment," the RSPCA's Stephanie Davidson said.

Red-tailed boa constrictors are non-venomous reptiles commonly bred in captivity but native to the Americas, and can reach up to 3m (10ft) in length.

They kill their prey, which includes a wide variety of small to medium-sized mammals and birds, by squeezing the life out of them.

Collection officer Ms Davidson said the discovery was a reminder that snakes could be "remarkable escape artists".

"We regularly respond to escaped snakes, and continue to highlight the importance of safe, secure and appropriate accommodation for these animals, who have such complex needs," she said.

"Snakes can also be microchipped - and we'd urge anyone owning one to explore whether this is a possibility, to ensure they can be returned home more easily should they stray."

Ms Davidson said the RSPCA would like to speak to anyone with information about the identity of the snake's owner.