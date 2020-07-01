Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The house was destroyed by the blast and neighbouring properties were badly damaged

A house explosion that left a woman and her two young sons seriously injured "appears not to be gas related", engineers believe.

Jessica Williams, 31, was hurt in the blast at Church Road, Seven Sisters, Neath Port Talbot, last Wednesday, along with her sons aged two and five.

A total of 14 neighbouring properties had to be evacuated following the explosion.

South Wales Police said the cause of the explosion was under investigation.

Ms Williams' sons were both flown to Southmead Hospital in Bristol and she was taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

Around 18 neighbours helped to free the family from the badly damaged house, on 24 June.

Utilities engineering firm GTC has now said it had found no evidence a gas leak had caused the blast.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fourteen neighbouring properties were evacuated

"GTC engineers worked with the emergency services following last week's incident to make the area safe and undertake an investigation in to the cause," a spokeswoman said.

"As a result of GTC's investigation, it appears not to be gas network related."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jeff Davies was one of the first at the scene

Neath MP Christina Rees has thanked residents who have "come together" to support those affected by the explosion "after a difficult week" for the community.

Nearby properties had undergone structural surveys and some residents have been able to return to their homes, Ms Rees said.

"The most severely affected properties remain under constant reassessment as the council's building control team seek to remove debris, reclaim personal items, and make the site safe," she said.

"All my thoughts continue to be with those who have been injured in this tragic incident - we are all willing you on to make a full and speedy recovery."

Ms Rees added an emergency fund had been set up by the Dovecote Day Nursery, which the two children attend.