Image copyright Raj Aggarwal Image caption Trees were placed in parking bays to widen the pedestrian area in Wellfield Road, Cardiff

A man has been charged with criminal damage after trees placed on a road to help with social distancing were damaged.

Cardiff Council had placed the trees in Wellfield Road, Roath, as part of measures to widen pavements and prevent cars from parking on the street.

A 31-year-old man from Pentwyn will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on 30 July, South Wales Police said.

He has been bailed with the condition not to enter the street, police added.