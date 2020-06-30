Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Around 18 neighbours helped to free the family from the house in Seven Sisters

The father of a woman seriously injured in a house explosion says he is "overwhelmed" by people's concern.

The woman, named locally as Jessica Williams, 31, was hurt in the blast at Church Road, Seven Sisters, Neath Port Talbot, along with her sons aged two and five.

Her father Jeff Williams thanked people for their "kind words and concerns".

"Thank you all for your kind words and concerns regarding my daughter Jessica," he wrote on Facebook.

"I am overwhelmed with people concerned about Jess."

Around 18 neighbours helped to free the family from the badly damaged house on 24 June.

Both boys were flown to Southmead Hospital in Bristol and Ms Williams was taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

More than £30,000 has been raised for the family.

South Wales Police said the cause of the explosion was under investigation.