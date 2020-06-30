Coronavirus cases in Wales: How many people have died?
Three more people with coronavirus are reported to have died in Wales, taking the total to 1,510.
Public Health Wales (PHW) figures also showed there were 26 new cases reported, meaning 15,743 people have tested positive for Covid-19.
To date, 137,853 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Wales, with 122,110 testing negative.
A total of 182,303 tests have been carried out, with some people having been tested more than once.
Almost all the new cases reported on Monday where in Merthyr Tydfil.
PHW said 101 cases had now been confirmed in Merthyr Tydfil out of 810 people tested on Saturday in connection with the meat production plant Kepak.
Dr Giri Shankar, PHW incident director, said those people and their households have been advised to self-isolate.
"There are no plans to take any wider public health action, such as school or workplace closures, and no outbreak has been declared.
PHW publishes daily statistics of deaths, mostly occurring in hospitals, but only when the virus has been confirmed by laboratories. They do not include deaths of 37 residents from Powys in hospitals over the border.
The figures for deaths are revised and numbers are added to the correct date retrospectively.
The Office for National Statistics also publishes figures but on a weekly basis. These include all registered deaths, including those in care homes and at home, where Covid-19 is suspected, as well as laboratory-confirmed cases.
Find out how many people have confirmed cases in your area:
If you cannot see the box, click here.
- EASY STEPS: How to keep safe
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- TRAVEL PLANS: What are your rights?
- IN-DEPTH: Coronavirus pandemic