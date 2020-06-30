'Cheating' doctor admits Viagra prescription fraud

Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Consultant gynaecologist Dr Harsit Tejura was caught when a Tesco manager became suspicious of his frequent visits to its pharmacy

A fertility consultant wrote fake prescriptions in order to get free Viagra whilst "engaging in extra-marital sex", a court heard.

Consultant gynaecologist Dr Harsit Tejura, 51, lied about 30 packs of the blue pills in order to save £360.

The married father-of-three was caught when a Tesco manager became suspicious of his frequent visits to its pharmacy.

He was fined £1,000 after he admitted fraud by false representation and theft at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

Tejura, of Old St Mellons, Cardiff, was also given a community order with a 25-day rehabilitation requirement.

The court heard he could have legally purchased Viagra, a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, but "not in the same volume".

Instead he used false names to write prescriptions, which are free in Wales.

Prosecutor Rosamund Rutter said the manager at the supermarket found it "unusual" for a doctor to collect prescriptions on behalf of patients.

Tejura was arrested and made a full admission when he was interviewed by police in Merthyr Tydfil in July last year.

Ms Rutter said: "He said he was suffering from high levels of stress due to his home and personal life and suffered erectile dysfunction as a result.

"He admitted engaging in extra-marital sex at the time."

'Not thinking straight'

Police raided his office at the Centre for Reproduction and Gynaecology Wales in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taff, where they found he had stolen the anaesthetic Fentanyl and another controlled drug.

Nick Gedge, defending, said Tejura "simply wasn't thinking straight."

Tejura admitted one charge of fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, and two of theft from his own clinic between January 2017 and June 2019.

Judge Richard Williams said he had "changed his mind" about sending the consultant to prison because he had not gained commercially from his crimes.

"The harm is minimal - but you have damaged the high degree of trust placed in doctors," he told Tejura.