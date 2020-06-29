Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Jack Evans messaged his victim to apologise two months after the attack

A man has been sentenced for raping a woman after his parents saw an incriminating text message on his phone and made him confess to the police.

Jack Evans, 18, from Pontypool, Torfaen, carried out the attack in January 2019 but his victim never made a complaint.

His parents saw an apology message he sent to the victim two months later, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard.

He was sent to a young offenders' institution for two years.

The court heard following the confession, police traced the young woman and she confirmed Evans had raped her.

Takeaway restaurant worker Evans had persuaded the young woman to have sex with him but she changed her mind at the last minute, the court heard.

Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Jack Evans' father Jonathan took his son to the police station

Prosecutor Claire Pickthall said: "He carried on anyway despite her telling him to stop and trying to push him off.

"She didn't make a complaint but two months later Evans and his stepmother turned up at a police station to say what had happened."

'Extremely rare'

The victim, who was a virgin, said she was left feeling "worthless" and unable to trust men again.

Gareth Williams, defending, asked for a suspended sentence because of the "exceptional circumstances".

He said: "It is extremely rare for anyone to admit to such a serious offence without there being a complaint."

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said there were aggravating features and Evans had to be given custody, although she accounted for his age and guilty plea.

She told him: "Two months after the rape you apologised to your victim and said you understood why she was upset.

"That text came to the attention of your father and mother who took you to a police station.

"You told an officer your name and said you'd has sex with the young woman."

Evans, was 17 at the time of the rape but became an adult before he was charged with raping the woman.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years.