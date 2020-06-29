Image copyright Google Image caption The junction at Brynmawr is now just one of a few roundabouts on the Heads of the Valleys road

Controversial plans to change the layout of one of Wales' main roads for months will go ahead in August.

Contractors will shut the Brynmawr roundabout in Blaenau Gwent as they make the A465 Heads of the Valleys road a dual carriageway.

But there have been concerns that some towns could be "isolated" because access will be restricted.

Westbound traffic will have to take a five-mile diversion to get off at Brynmawr for four months.

Eastbound traffic will still be able to get on and off near the town but with a diversion.

A decision was due earlier this year but it has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The £324m five mile-long (8km) project across the Clydach Gorge between Gilwern in Monmouthshire and Brynmawr started in 2014 and was due to end in April 2020.

But it has been beset by problems and delays and the latest completion date is April 2021.

A document from Welsh Government and contractors Costain outlining the decision, said: "We continue to be grateful for the patience of the people living and working in the area and will do all we can to minimise the impact this work has on you.

"However, this work needs to be done and we feel that on balance we are taking forward the best option to finish this project in the most efficient way."