School opening delayed after positive virus test

Image copyright Google Image caption There is no suggestion the school case is linked to the factory on Wrexham Industrial Estate

A primary school in Wrexham has had to delay reopening after a positive case of coronavirus.

The head teacher of St Mary's in Brymbo sent a letter telling parents their children's sessions had been put on hold.

It said it was not a staff member that had tested positive but it meant a large proportion of them cannot work.

The news follows an outbreak of Covid-19 at Wrexham's Rowan Foods factory, where there has been 166 cases.

There is no suggestion the school case is linked to the factory on Wrexham Industrial Estate.

In the letter, Austin Bowers wrote: "Whilst no staff member has tested positive, this has resulted in a significant number of staff being unavailable for work and a subsequent risk assessment has concluded that it is not possible to open the school under these conditions.

"We will use the next week carry out a further risk assessment and look to reorganise check in, catch up and prepare sessions for the remaining two weeks."

The school is set to reopen next week instead.

Image caption Rowan Foods in Wrexham has introduced screens and visors to keep staff safe

Brymbo councillor Paul Rogers said it was important for everyone to play their part to ensure the virus did not spread, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

He said: "These developments at St Mary's will no doubt be of concern to local parents and staff at the school.

"This news, along with the recently reported cases at Rowan Foods, is a reminder that this has not gone away and to keep our communities safe everyone has a role to play in ensuring that guidance around hygiene and social distancing is followed."

Wrexham Council has been asked to comment.