Abergavenny serious incident: One person injured
- 28 June 2020
One person has been taken to hospital after a serious incident in Abergavenny.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said a number of ambulances were sent to the Ross Road area of the town at about 13:40 BST on Sunday.
Wales Air Ambulance also attended but the female casualty was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales by road, it said.
The nature of the incident is not yet known.