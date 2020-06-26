Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jeff Davies was one of the first at the scene

Two boys critically injured in a house explosion are now in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The boys, aged two and five, and their mother were injured in the blast in Church Road, Seven Sisters in Neath Port Talbot, on Wednesday afternoon.

She remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Up to 18 neighbours helped pull the woman, named locally as Jessica Williams, 31, and her two children from the house, one rescuer said.

Both boys were flown to Southmead Hospital, Bristol, and Ms Williams was taken to Morriston Hospital, Swansea.

South Wales Police said the cause of the explosion at about 14:05 BST is under investigation.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fourteen neighbouring properties were evacuated

Local policing inspector Matt Otteson said: "This distressing incident has touched the community and officers alike and our thoughts are with the injured family."

"They have gone out of their way to show kindness to us and have demonstrated the strength of the close knit communities we have in the Neath area," he added.