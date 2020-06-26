Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nitrous oxide is sold in metal canisters often discarded in the street

Three people have been arrested after about 1,800 canisters of suspected nitrous oxide were seized.

Police stopped a vehicle on Furnace Way, Swansea, arresting a 16-year-old youth, and two other men, aged 21 and 22, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a psychoactive substance.

It is illegal for anyone to sell nitrous oxide - also known as laughing gas - to under 18s if they think they are likely to inhale it.

The three remain in police custody.

Following the arrests on Thursday evening, South Wales Police said nitrous oxide has several legitimate uses but when inhaled, it can cause unconsciousness or death due to a lack of oxygen.

Since 2016 it has been illegal to supply for its psychoactive effect.

In a statement, the force added that when mixed with alcohol it can be fatal.