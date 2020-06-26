Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption An assortment of lager, cider and spirit bottles were left behind in Cardiff Bay

Revellers who dumped beer and cider cans in Cardiff have been criticised for leaving the area in a mess.

Photographs of workers clearing Roald Dahl Plass, known as The Basin, in Cardiff Bay were posted on Twitter.

Visit Cardiff Bay tweeted "littering is not acceptable" while others blasted people for leaving it behind.

A city council spokesman said he appreciated people wanted to spend more time outside as lockdown eased, but urged them to take rubbish home.

He added: "What isn't acceptable is for residents to leave their litter in parks and open spaces, ruining them for everyone else, and expecting someone else to clear up the mess they've left behind.

"The pandemic is not over and the council is using the resources available to us to ensure we can deliver the best possible services for the residents of Cardiff.

"People need to take responsibility for their own waste. If the litter bin is full, please take your litter home with you to dispose of correctly."

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Council workers spent Friday morning clearing the rubbish

In a series of tweets, the council also called littering "a zero tolerance offence" that can bring a £100 fine.

It said its enforcement team was aware of the situation and larger bins are due to be placed at Cardiff Bay next week to encourage people to dispose of rubbish properly.

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Bottles and takeaway wrappers were left after people enjoyed the sunshine

In Wales, it is illegal to gather in large groups and people are advised not to travel outside of their local area because of the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing measures also remain in place.

But people gathered at a number of locations on Thursday, including Ogmore-by-Sea, Vale of Glamorgan, where there were reports of a large brawl and people had to clean up the rubbish left behind.