Image caption Rowan Foods in Wrexham has introduced screens and visors to keep staff safe

There are now 166 confirmed cases of coronavirus linked to a food factory in Wrexham, the first minister has said.

Mark Drakeford told the Welsh Government's daily news briefing 1,000 people linked to Rowan Foods have now been tested.

It comes as the Welsh Government issued new guidance to the sector following a series of outbreaks.

Meanwhile there are 204 confirmed cases at the 2 Sisters food processing plant in Llangefni, from 500 tests.

Cases at Kepak in Merthyr Tydfil appeared to be different, he said, with 33 cases spread over several months.

"The outbreaks are a sobering reminder that coronavirus has not gone away," he said.

"It is still here with us in Wales."

A union has accused Rowan Foods of putting staff safety at risk by not dealing with health and safety concerns urgently, after talks broke down over sick pay.

The company said staff safety was its priority.