Image copyright Pembroke Dock Town Council Image caption Peter Kraus, pictured with wife Doris, posted pictures on Facebook of monkeys by a photo of black protesters

A former mayor has resigned after comparing Black Lives Matter protesters to monkeys jumping on a car.

Peter Kraus, 68, resigned as a Pembroke Dock councillor after putting the images side-by-side on his Facebook page.

The images showed a group of monkeys on top of a car at a safari park paired with an image of black protesters stood on a police car during riots.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was investigating an alleged hate crime.

Mr Kraus, whose post was later deleted after complaints, first claimed he was hacked but later admitted he posted the images.

Mr Kraus, who was Pembroke Dock mayor between 2012 and 2013, said: "I have lots of black and white friends around the world.

"I have never in my whole life been racist in any way or form.

"The picture in question actually means to me that some people are worse than animals and enjoy destroying things, whether it be vehicles, buildings or statutes."

Image caption Black Lives Matter demonstrations have taken place across Wales and the world

His fellow ward councillor Joshua Beynon complained to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman about the post.

Mr Beynon said: "I'm sad to see another derogatory post, this time one that compares black people to monkeys, it is the lowest of the low.

"While it seems that there is a lot of hatred and negativity around, this whole event has highlighted the urgent need to fight racism that is clearly evident in our county.

"I will continue to call it out when I see it."

Pembroke Dock Town Council confirmed Mr Kraus has resigned by letter.

The statement said: "Members of the council would like to thank Peter for all his hard work which he has undertaken over the years throughout the town and for his continued efforts within the town council."