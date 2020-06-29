Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How have schools been preparing to reopen?

Pupils are starting to return to schools in Wales for the first time since March.

Limited numbers will be allowed back at a time over the next three or four weeks to "check in, catch up and prepare" ahead of what has been called a "new normal" from September.

All schools have social-distancing restrictions due to coronavirus.

Online learning will continue but all pupils are being offered an experience of school before the summer holidays.

The aim is to ease children in gently, get them used to school again and give them a chance to see their friends and teachers.

Image caption Head teacher Eirlys Edwards said it has presented challenges

Pupils will find their classroom environments very different.

Schools of all sizes have had to reorganise to reduce the infection risk.

Ysgol Gynradd Cerrigydrudion, in Conwy, has set up one classroom in the school hall, while others will have a maximum of six pupils in each.

But online lessons will also continue, and they are looking ahead to the likelihood of the school experience being "blended learning" for the considerable future, beyond September.

The village primary school normally has 80 children but now can admit a maximum of 26 pupils, which includes children of key workers.

"Our plan will hopefully allow a connection with each child that wishes to come back to school," said head teacher Eirlys Edwards.

"And, of course, we respect the wishes of parents who don't want their children to return to school but we're aiming to keep in contact with them with live streaming as well.

"Hopefully this will be a warm-up, to prepare them for September, to return confidently."

Image caption Preparations in the Vale of Glamorgan - expect to see far more signs around schools

In Vale of Glamorgan, about 80% of pupils are expected to return in different cycles over the next few weeks.

An app is being used to give teachers, pupils and parents guidance on the school day and how to deal with issues around social distancing in the classroom and playground.

'Welcoming environment'

It was adapted from one used by a building contractor working at Ysgol Bro Morgannwg in Barry.

Jane O'Leary, of Vale of Glamorgan Council, said: "It's a good way of showing pupils and parents that everything's being considered and it's safe to come back."

Other schools and councils have produced their own videos.

Ms O'Leary said coronavirus had presented big challenges for the council's 60 schools around transport, meals, hygiene and classroom logistics but the pieces were in place to provide a "safe and welcoming environment for staff and pupils".

There are still lots of questions too as to what learning may look like in the next academic year and those in education will be looking to the education minister for what happens next.

Kirsty Williams said last week that she suspected blended learning was likely to continue "for some time" although she did not rule out a full return to school in September.

"It's hard to judge but the thought is we won't be back to whatever normal is in September," said Ms O'Leary.

"I think we'll be in a blended learning situation when we'll have some online learning and some face to face.

"But what exactly those numbers and sizes of classes are will very much depend on what happens with social distancing laws over the next few weeks."