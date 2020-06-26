Image copyright Amy Sam Image caption Lightning strikes in Holyhead on Thursday night, captured by Amy Sam

Flooding "could happen quickly" in parts of Wales with more heavy storms forecast.

A weather warning is in place for parts of north east, mid and south east Wales from 12:00 BST on Friday until 09:00 on Saturday.

The Met Office said flooding of homes and businesses "could happen quickly".

It said fast flowing or deep water could endanger life and warned of possible damage to buildings from water, lightning, hail or strong winds.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption A new weather warning is in place from 12:00 BST on Friday

There is also a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services, difficult driving conditions and road closures.

Some communities might become cut off if roads flood and there may be power cuts.

It comes after a warning covering the whole of Wales ended at 09:00 on Friday, with lightning strikes spotted across the country.