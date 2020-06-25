Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Crowds are returning to the beaches of Barry Island as lockdown eases

Public toilets have reopened in a south Wales seaside resort, with extra hygiene measures against coronavirus.

Barry Island is one of the locations where facilities run by the Vale of Glamorgan Council are available again.

Smaller toilets will see cleaning increase from once to three times a day, while the busiest locations will have cleaning staff on duty all day.

Neighbouring Cardiff Council said its public toilets would stay closed until Welsh Government guidance changed.

Public toilets across the UK were shut at the start of the coronavirus lockdown, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Many people have struggled without them, including those with Crohn's disease, as cafes have also been shut.

Parks and beaches have also seen an increase in public urination.

The closure of toilets has caused difficulties for many, such as people with Crohn's disease

A Vale of Glamorgan Council spokesperson said its conveniences had now reopened with extra measures in place.

"Cleaning frequencies have been increased and extra soap dispensers installed," the spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"Our busiest toilets, in King Square [in Barry] and Barry Island, are staffed so they can be cleaned throughout the day, while smaller facilities have seen cleaning schedules increased from once to three times daily."

The council said doors to the toilet blocks were being propped open to reduce hand-contact areas.

Smaller toilets have a one-in, one-out arrangement while larger toilets have social distancing signs in place.

The reopening of public conveniences across the Vale of Glamorgan has not yet been matched in neighbouring Cardiff.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: "Public toilets in Cardiff are closed, in line with Welsh Government guidance - they'll remain closed until that guidance changes."