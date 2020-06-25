Image copyright Kirsten Alison Williams Image caption The woman and children suffered serious injuries

A man who rescued a woman from rubble when her house was destroyed in an explosion has told how up to 18 neighbours rushed to help the family.

Neighbouring properties were also badly damaged in the blast on Church Road in Seven Sisters in Neath Port Talbot at about 14:05 BST on Wednesday.

Both children were flown to Southmead Hospital, Bristol and the woman was taken to Morriston Hospital, Swansea.

Retired firefighter Jeff Davies was one of the first on the scene.

'Your natural instinct is to help'

He said he scrambled to the house after hearing a bang and a woman screaming.

He told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast he and five neighbours rescued the mother from debris in the back of the house while about six removed the children.

He said: "It was unbelievable the scene, shocking.

"Normally the wise thing would be to stand back and watch and let others come but obviously there's always a delay until the services come and when you hear people and know there's people in the building your natural instinct is to help.

"Thankfully there must have been about a dozen people at the front of the property and there must have been half a dozen along with myself helping out the back - It was a great community team effort.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The house has been destroyed by the blast, and neighbouring properties badly damaged

"Other volunteers, residents had pulled the children out from the front of the house."

He said he and his neighbours moved the woman using joists from the collapsed roof of the house.

"She was immense. Such a brave young lady," he said.

"She was injured herself and very concerned for her children."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Debris was left strewn among the remains of the terraced house

Fourteen nearby properties were evacuated following the incident.

Speaking on Wednesday night, a spokeswoman for South Wales Police said all three had suffered serious injuries and the cause of the explosion was being investigated.

"The road will remain closed overnight and diversions are being put in place," she said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fourteen neighbouring properties were evacuated

She said Neath Port Talbot had opened a rest centre for residents.

Community councillor Gary James said: "We live further up in the village and all we hear is this massive bang and what happened then was a plume of dust and smoke blew up but then we were concerned personally whether people were in it."

Kirsten Alison Williams, who was visiting family nearby, said the explosion made their conservatory shake.

"What shook me the most was a small, baby teddy bear was there laying on top of the car roof," she said.

Image caption Air ambulances were sent to the scene after two children and an adult were hurt

Utility company Wales and West Utilities said it sent emergency engineers to assist.

Neath Port Talbot council leader Rob Jones thanked the emergency services for their swift response and said the council "stands ready to offer whatever support is required".

"My thoughts and those of my council colleagues are with those who were injured in the explosion," he said.

"I know that Seven Sisters is a close-knit community, and that many will be feeling a mixture of shock and sadness at this time."