'Explosion' at property prompts road closure at Seven Sisters
- 24 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A road has been closed in Neath Port Talbot following reports of an explosion at a property.
In a tweet, South Police Police asked people to avoid Church Road in Seven Sisters due to a "serious incident".
Traffic analysts Inrix said the High Street had been closed and First Cymru Buses said services had been disrupted due to a "gas explosion".
Police said emergency services had been sent to the scene following "numerous reports of an explosion".