Wales

'Explosion' at property prompts road closure at Seven Sisters

  • 24 June 2020
Breaking News logo

A road has been closed in Neath Port Talbot following reports of an explosion at a property.

In a tweet, South Police Police asked people to avoid Church Road in Seven Sisters due to a "serious incident".

Traffic analysts Inrix said the High Street had been closed and First Cymru Buses said services had been disrupted due to a "gas explosion".

Police said emergency services had been sent to the scene following "numerous reports of an explosion".

Related Topics