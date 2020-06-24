Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Artist Jo Jones says she has been shocked by the vandalism

An artwork that depicts Jesus wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirt has been been vandalised three times - and on one occasion covered in dog excrement.

The mural's artist Jo Jones said she was shocked when the T-shirt was taken from Canolfan Beulah in Rhiwbina, Cardiff, for the first time on 11 June.

She said another time it was altered to read "All Lives Matter".

Local resident and former Wales rugby captain Sam Warburton wrote on Instagram that he was disgusted.

The mural was commissioned by Beulah United Reformed Church

He wrote: "I'm disgusted to hear that in Rhiwbina, the village that I live and have grown up my whole life, the T-shirt in the picture above was ripped down and vandalised in a way I don't want to elaborate on here.

"The fact someone would judge someone anywhere in the world on the colour of their skin absolutely baffles me. To me it implies a serious lack of intelligence and high levels of stupidity. I literally cannot even fathom the idea."

He continued: "As a sportsperson you're often told to be a diplomat, sit on the fence to avoid controversy but for years when discussing and hearing about racism I feel like doing my part."

Ms Jones said: "I feel disappointed and sad - it isn't that I am really bothered about the work being damaged, it's the racist message and ignorance which upsets me."

Sam Warburton, who lives in Rhiwbina, says he was disgusted

The Rev Martha McInnes, of Beulah United Reformed Church, which commissioned the work, said: "I think we were all a bit surprised and saddened.

"The church has a history of being involved in social issues; we wanted to connect with those who are standing up against racism."

The incidents have been reported to South Wales Police.