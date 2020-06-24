Image copyright Google Image caption The Canadian company has several UK sites, including facilities in Wrexham

A union claims 240 jobs could be lost at an aerospace factory in Wrexham.

The Unite union said the proposed redundancies by Magellan Aerospace at Llay was "devastating news" for staff.

The Canadian firm, which supplies components to companies like Airbus, has been asked to comment.

Aerospace Wales, the body representing the industry, has warned that the coronavirus pandemic could cost the sector in Wales up to 8,000 jobs.

In May, Magellan announced it was "reviewing all its operations and implementing cost reduction initiatives and production efficiencies" following the pandemic.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jobs at three British Airways' sites in south Wales are also under threat

Unite Wales regional secretary Peter Hughes said: "If Magellan loses almost half of its highly skilled workforce, then bouncing back in a post Brexit economy becomes extremely difficult.

"Now is not the time for rash decisions.

"Magellan need to hold their nerve and work with us to preserve jobs and find a way through the current slowdown in the sector."

Hundreds of British Airways jobs in south Wales are also under threat because of a collapse in passenger numbers and engine-maker Rolls-Royce has announced 3,000 job cuts in the UK.

In April, Airbus put 3,200 staff on furlough from its wing-making site at Broughton, Flintshire.