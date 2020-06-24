Image caption Dorothea Quarry has claimed more than 20 lives

People have been warned against swimming in quarries to cool down during hot weather.

North Wales Police said there had been recent incidents in quarry pools across the region with people trespassing and jumping off cliffs into the water.

There have been more than 20 deaths at one quarry - Dorothea in Talysarn, Gwynedd - since 1990.

The Met Office said temperatures in parts of Wales could reach 31C (88F) on Wednesday and Thursday.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Black dye was added to a quarry pool in Flintshire in 2016 to prevent people from swimming there

Sgt Beth Jones from the force said: "Sadly over recent years there have been tragedies in the region whereby people have gotten into difficulty after entering quarry pools.

"Although it can be very tempting to jump into the nearest pool or lake to cool down on a hot day, or to swim in the water at disused quarries, the water depths are huge - up to 60 metres - and it can be very difficult to get out due to the steep faces.

"The water is also extremely cold and the hidden dangers are immense which can quickly lead to something altogether more serious. I would appeal to anyone to please stay away."

The force said recent incidents in Eryrys and Llanarmon Yn Iâl in Denbighshire had resulted in landowners pursuing civil claims of trespass.