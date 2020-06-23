Woman arrested on drug charge after teenager dies
- 23 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after a teenage girl was found dead on Anglesey.
Emergency services were called to an address in Thomas Street, Holyhead, just after 06:00 BST on Friday.
Jade Mitchell, 18, was found in an unresponsive state and pronounced dead at the scene.
A local woman was arrested on Monday. Police have appealed for information about Ms Mitchell's last known movements overnight on Thursday.