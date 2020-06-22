Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Four men, aged 48, 24, 23 and 22, and a woman, 43, are in custody

Four men and a woman have been arrested after about £70,000 in cash was found during an early-morning raid.

Gwent Police made the arrests after officers with police dogs forced entry into a property on Ladyhill Road in the Alway area of Newport at about 06:30 BST.

The men, aged 48, 24, 23 and 22, and a woman, 43, all from the Newport area, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.

All remain in police custody.

Image copyright Gwent Police

The force said it had executed two warrants, one under the Misuse of Drugs Act and the other under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

No drugs were found.

Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Police dogs were in attendance

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We'd like to thank our communities for their support which is vital for warrants like these be executed successfully.

"Nobody knows their neighbourhood better than the communities that live there.

"If you see something that either seems out of place or just doesn't add up, then you can contact us and know it will be dealt with seriously.

"What may seem like a small detail to you, to us it could be the final piece to a much bigger picture."