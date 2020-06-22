Wales

Person seriously injured as train hits car at level crossing

  • 22 June 2020
Smith's Crossing on the A458 at Buttington north of Welshpool Image copyright Google
Image caption The collision happened at Smith's Crossing on the line between Welshpool and Shrewsbury

One person has been seriously injured after a train hit a car on a level crossing in mid Wales.

The car driver was taken to hospital after a train travelling from Shrewsbury to Welshpool struck their vehicle on a single-track crossing.

The incident happened at Smith's Crossing on the A458 at Buttington, north of Welshpool, on the Powys-Shropshire border at about 13:45 BST.

The Wales Air Ambulance has also been called to the "ongoing incident".

The ambulance service also sent three emergency ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the collision between a car and what is thought to be the 13:27 service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth.

British Transport Police said: "The driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital. Officers remain at the scene."

All trains on the Cambrian Line - between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth in Ceredigion and Pwllheli in Gwynedd - have been cancelled as the line is blocked.

National Rail said service disruption is expected until approximately 18:00.

The main Welshpool to Shrewsbury road - the A458 - is shut between Buttington and Trewern, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

