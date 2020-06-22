Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened at Smith's Crossing on the line between Welshpool and Shrewsbury

One person has been seriously injured after a train hit a car on a level crossing in mid Wales.

The car driver was taken to hospital after a train travelling from Shrewsbury to Welshpool struck their vehicle on a single-track crossing.

The incident happened at Smith's Crossing on the A458 at Buttington, north of Welshpool, on the Powys-Shropshire border at about 13:45 BST.

The Wales Air Ambulance has also been called to the "ongoing incident".

The ambulance service also sent three emergency ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the collision between a car and what is thought to be the 13:27 service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth.

British Transport Police said: "The driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital. Officers remain at the scene."

All trains on the Cambrian Line - between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth in Ceredigion and Pwllheli in Gwynedd - have been cancelled as the line is blocked.

National Rail said service disruption is expected until approximately 18:00.

The main Welshpool to Shrewsbury road - the A458 - is shut between Buttington and Trewern, Dyfed-Powys Police said.