Image copyright Family picture Image caption Asim Khan died from his injuries in University Hospital Wales

A man was stabbed to death in Cardiff after "words were exchanged" over a spilled drink on a night out.

Momodoulamin Saine, 28, from Ely, Cardiff, denies murdering 21-year-old Asim Khan, from Grangetown, Cardiff, on St Mary Street in an early-hours attack in July 2019.

The victim's brother, Hamza Khan, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after attacking Mr Saine in the same incident.

Mr Khan denies the charge.

The jury trial is one of the first to take place in the UK since the lifting of a temporary halt imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Newport Crown Court heard "both defendants took part in serious violence that night".

In the prosecution opening, Caroline Rees QC said Mr Saine had his drink knocked over in the Soda bar in Cardiff and "words were exchanged".

The court heard Mr Saine later spilled the drink of the Khan brothers outside McDonald's on St Mary Street.

Jurors were told that an altercation took place, Mr Saine ran away, and later that night returned to St Mary Street with a knife "looking to seek out the Khan brothers to resume the fight".

'Feared for his life'

Jurors were shown CCTV footage of a confrontation between the three men in which Hamza Khan repeatedly kicked Mr Saine in the head as he was lying on the floor.

The court was told Asim Khan collapsed after being stabbed in the stomach during the altercation, and was pronounced dead in hospital.

The prosecution said Mr Saine told police he "feared for his life" and produced the knife to "scare" his attackers. He told police he had his eyes closed when the knife was in his hand.

Jurors were told an "abnormality of mental function" may have impaired Mr Saine's conduct.

They heard Hamza Khan told police that he kicked and punched Mr Saine because "he was fearful of Saine's aggression".

Both defendants deny the charges and the trial continues.