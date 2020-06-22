Image copyright BBC Sport

A 15-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries following a motorbike crash.

The accident happened at about 01:30 BST on Monday on the northbound carriageway of Dilwyn Street, Swansea, between the entrance to the Tesco supermarket and the junction with Western Street.

The teenage rider of a black 125cc motorbike is being treated at Morriston Hospital.

The road is closed at the crash site.

South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses and any dash-cam or phone footage of the accident.