Boy aged 15 seriously injured in motorbike crash
- 22 June 2020
A 15-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries following a motorbike crash.
The accident happened at about 01:30 BST on Monday on the northbound carriageway of Dilwyn Street, Swansea, between the entrance to the Tesco supermarket and the junction with Western Street.
The teenage rider of a black 125cc motorbike is being treated at Morriston Hospital.
The road is closed at the crash site.
South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses and any dash-cam or phone footage of the accident.