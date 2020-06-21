Image copyright Google Image caption 2 Sisters produces a third of all poultry products consumed in the UK

The number of workers who are confirmed to have coronavirus following an outbreak at a chicken factory on Anglesey has risen to 158.

All staff at the 2 Sisters meat processing plant in Llangefni are self-isolating after a number of workers were confirmed to have the virus on Thursday.

On Sunday the number had risen to 158, Public Health Wales confirmed.

Health officials said the number of cases was expected to rise.

Dr Christopher Johnson, of Public Health Wales said 400 staff had been tested since the outbreak was confirmed on Thursday.

"As of 15:00 BST on Sunday 21 June we have recorded an increase of 83 confirmed positive cases identified over the past 24 hours," he said.

"Testing of employees continues, and it is likely that some additional cases will be identified in the coming days.

"The increase in cases is as we anticipated when a focused track and trace programme is implemented, and does not mean that the spread of infection is increasing.

Testing sites were set up at Llangefni and Holyhead, and at an existing facility in Bangor, following the outbreak.

All staff and contractors working at the processing plant, which has 560 workers, have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days, and are being contacted for testing.

2 Sisters is one of the largest food producers in the UK and processes about a third of all the poultry products eaten each day from its sites across Britain.

It has suspended production and closed the factory, which supplies local authorities, hospitals, restaurants and small businesses, following the outbreak.