A "lack of action on race equality" has been highlighted by the impact of Covid-19 on Wales' black, Asian and minority ethnic communities, a report claims.

BAME people are nearly twice as likely to die with coronavirus as white people in Wales and England, according to statistics.

Now a report says systemic racism may have contributed to increased risks.

Author Prof Emmanuel Ogbonna said many issues had been raised before.

"Many of the issues we've highlighted have been identified and discussed previously, but they haven't been addressed in any systematic and sustained way," he added.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was "very grateful" for the "swift but detailed work and the recommendations" of the advisory group.

The report, by a Welsh Government advisory group into the impact of Covid-19 on BAME communities, also highlights factors such as housing overcrowding and issues with access to healthcare.

In April, following the UK government's announcement of a review into the impact of Covid-19 on BAME people, the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) said the Welsh Government should conduct a specific Welsh investigation.

Asked about the idea at the time, the first minister said it was not a Welsh-only issue, but a UK-wide one and he was keen to work with other parts of the country to get "better and more rapid" answers.

But the Welsh Government did set up its own BAME Covid-19 expert advisory group under the co-chairmanship of Judge Ray Singh and Dr Heather Payne.

A sub-group of the advisory group looking at the "ongoing risk assessment in relation to front-line healthcare workers" has developed an online risk-assessment tool.

The advisory group's report, to be published Monday afternoon, makes more than 30 recommendations to the Welsh Government to address the socio-economic and environmental risks it highlights.

It lists key risk factors, including:

Cultural issues relating to the suitability of health and social services for BAME communities

Income and employment insecurity

Housing overcrowding and environment

The financial burden created by migration status

The role of structural and systemic racism and disadvantage

Prof Ogbonna, a lecturer at Cardiff University and one of the report's authors, said: "There's an overall theme running through our research for this report.

"It centres on long-standing racism and disadvantage and the lack of BAME representation within decision-making processes.

"The coronavirus pandemic is, in some respects, revealing the consequences of a lack of action on race equality."