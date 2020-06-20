Image caption Five people were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency service worker

Five people have been arrested after police officers were assaulted and injured at an illegal house party in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said four officers were hurt after responding to reports of a large house party in the St Mellons area of the city on Friday night.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

They have since been released while investigations take place.

The force did not confirm if any of the officers had been badly hurt, or had needed treatment for their injuries.

In a statement, South Wales Police said officers were called to the address at about 20:00 BST on Friday, following reports of a "house party".

Under coronavirus regulations, large gatherings are currently illegal in Wales. People from two households currently allowed to meet but they have to be outside and at a social distance.

In a statement the force said: "Although there has been some relaxations to the Welsh Government restrictions, please ensure you continue to abide by the rules which are still in place."Whilst South Wales Police has a role to play in limiting the spread of the virus, the public has the most important role."