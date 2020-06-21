Image copyright Google Image caption Fabian Way is the main route into Swansea city centre from the east

Swansea has no plans to follow Cardiff by introducing a congestion charge, the council leader has said.

Rob Stewart was asked by a fellow Swansea councillor whether the scheme would be considered for Fabian Way.

The A483 is one of the main routes into Swansea from the M4 and was regularly "at a standstill" before the pandemic, according to Joe Hale.

However, Mr Stewart said he would prefer alternative travel than putting "barriers" for those entering the city.

Air quality has improved in UK towns and cities during the coronavirus lockdown, with so many people staying home.

Councillor Hale asked a Swansea council scrutiny committee meeting whether a congestion charge on was sustainable, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"It is at a standstill five days a week - or it used to be," he said.

"Now you can stroll across Fabian Way. It's an absolute pleasure to walk across to SA1."

Image caption A £135m project to attract thousands of people to Swansea city centre is underway

However Mr Stewart said he was keen for extra bus, cycling and walking options as well as government investment in a proposed metro-style transport project for the Swansea Bay area.

He also expected traffic to be reduced by more people working from home.

"I want to make sure it's easier for them to come in ways which don't damage the environment, rather than going for the stick of fining them for trying to come into the city," he added.

In January, Cardiff council announced plans for a £2 congestion charge for non-residents entering the city by 2024, in a bid to reduce congestion and pollution.