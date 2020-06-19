Image caption Ben Thomas reported for BBC Wales Today and the Welsh language news service for young people before joining the church

A former church minister and BBC Wales presenter has been charged with sexual offences against children and adults spanning 30 years.

Ben Thomas, 44, from Flintshire, has been charged with 40 offences, including indecent assaults against children and adults, and voyeurism.

The offences are said to have happened in north Wales, Shropshire, London, and Romania.

He will appear before Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The offences allegedly took place between 1990 and last year.

Mr Thomas worked for BBC Wales as a reporter and a presenter on Ffeil, the Welsh language news programme for young people, and on Wales Today.

He left the BBC in 2005 to preach on the streets of London, before returning to Wales in 2008 as pastor of the Criccieth Family Church in Gwynedd. He left his post last year.