Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Huw Griffiths became manager of Caernarfon Town in February 2020

A Welsh football club manager and his wife have both been handed suspended prison sentences for their roles in a pub brawl last summer.

Caernarfon Town FC boss Huw Griffiths, 43, pleaded guilty to affray over the fight at the Red Lion in Marford, Wrexham, in July 2019.

His wife Sian, also 43, admitted wounding a woman, assaulting a police officer and causing actual bodily harm.

Griffiths was in charge of Cymru Premier side Cefn Druids at the time.

He was appointed manager at Caernarfon's Oval ground in February.

Griffiths, of Meadows View in Marford, was given a six-month jail term, suspended for a year, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

His wife was given a two-year sentence, suspended for 21 months. She was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community, and pay £500 compensation to the three victims.

Mold Crown Court was told one victim, Jessica Waterhouse, had been left with facial scarring and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the violence.

Judge Tim Petts told Griffiths he had been "aggressive" and the first violence came from him.

He told a sobbing Sian Griffiths she had behaved in a "disgraceful manner", but said it was clear both parties were "remorseful" and Griffiths had lost his Cefn Druids post as a result.

Caernarfon Town said it had "no comment to make" regarding Griffiths' current position.