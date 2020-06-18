Image copyright Reuters Image caption A school in Oxfordshire, with social distancing operating in class

Schools and councils will have the final say on whether the summer term is extended for an extra week, the Welsh government has said.

Discussions are believed to be continuing between government officials, unions and councils.

There are union concerns that extending the term to 27 July causes major problems relating to staff contracts.

Education Minister Kirsty William wants all pupils to get a taste of school from 29 June before the summer break.

But some unions have questioned the safety and practicality of the proposal and have warned there may not be sufficient numbers of cleaners and teaching assistants to enable schools to open for an extra week.

The Welsh government wants the summer term to be extended to 27 July to allow a month of school before the holidays.

But unions representing support staff have said they cannot be required to work as their contracts only cover standard term times.

The Welsh government said it believed the additional week would be "hugely important in helping schools take a phased approach in supporting all children and young people".

It also welcomed the "dedication" shown by local authorities, head teachers, teachers and school support staff who have responded positively to the announcement.

A spokesman added that decisions over term dates were "best taken by local authorities and governing bodies, as they are better placed to understand their local circumstances".

This raises the prospect that some schools may not open for a fourth week.

Alongside the additional week in July, Ms Williams has proposed extending this autumn's half-term break by an additional week.

It was announced earlier this month that schools will reopen for all year groups from 29 June, with no more than a third of pupils in school at any time.

But some education unions have opposed the plans, citing concerns about safety and the practical problems raised by support staff's contracts.

Teachers and school leaders are paid for holiday periods as well as term time, but support staff such as teaching assistants, kitchen staff, cleaners and facilities staff are only paid for term time, worked out over a year so they receive a pay packet every month.

Those staff members can only be asked to work during the extra week on a voluntary basis, according to the union Unison.

It said a survey of more than 3,700 members in Wales found more than 70% of school support staff believed the date for reopening schools was too soon, with concerns over social distancing.

"We all want to see schools open again, but not at any cost," said Sara Allen, Unison Cardiff schools convenor.

"The safety of pupils and staff, which is the first of the education minister's five key principles, is being compromised."