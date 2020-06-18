Image copyright Google Image caption The company produces a third of all poultry products consumed in the UK from a number of sites

A chicken processing plant that has a contract with Marks & Spencer has "temporarily suspended production" and shut due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Representatives of 2 Sisters in Llangefni on Anglesey had said there were 13 confirmed Covid-19 cases among staff, with 110 people self-isolating.

Now the company has closed the plant for two weeks from Thursday.

The company said the closure was to "clearly demonstrate how seriously we take this issue."

2 Sisters Food Group is one of the largest food producers in the UK, with brands including Fox's Biscuits and Holland's Pies.

The company also produces about a third of all the poultry products consumed each day in the UK.

About a quarter of the workforce at the chicken processing plant were self-isolating, according to unions, while the company had introduced thermal temperature checks and employed marshalls to ensure social distancing was maintained.

But 2 Sisters have now temporarily shut the plant as "the health, safety and wellbeing of our colleagues is ultimately the thing that matters most at our business".

Skip Twitter post by @RhunapIorwerth Spoken with 2 Sisters management this morning - decision taken late last night to suspend operations at the chicken processing plant in #Llangefni following significant #covid19 outbreak. It's the correct decision to safeguard staff and the public. — Rhun ap Iorwerth (@RhunapIorwerth) June 18, 2020 Report

"In light of the current Covid-19 cases at our Llangefni site, we have decided to take the necessary action to clearly demonstrate how seriously we take this issue by doing the right thing," said a company statement.

"Doing the right thing means from today (Thursday June 18th) we will temporarily suspend production at our Llangefni site with immediate effect for a period of 14 days.

"We will not tolerate any unnecessary risks - however small - for our existing loyal workforce at the facility."

2 Sisters said they have worked in "close collaboration" with Public Health Wales, Anglesey council, the Health and Safety Executive and unions who have offered "advice, scientific knowledge and support."

"The health, safety and wellbeing of our colleagues is ultimately the thing that matters most at our business," added the company statement.

"We are a responsible company with people at its core. Without our people we are nothing.

"Our sole focus now is to ensure we support all our colleagues through this time and look forward to operating safely and securely in 14 days' time."