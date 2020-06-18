Image copyright Met Office Image caption Two weather warnings are in place for Thursday

More homes could be flooded with further thunderstorms forecast for parts of south and mid Wales.

On Wednesday, a number of householders in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taff were forced to flee their homes after being flooded for the third time this year.

A Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms is now in place for between midday and 21:00 BST.

There is a small chance fast-flowing floodwater could endanger life, the warning said.

Image caption The clean-up was starting in Pentre on Thursday morning

The warning for thunder covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.

A separate yellow warning for rain runs from 03:00 until midday on Thursday for all counties except Pembrokeshire, Vale of Glamorgan and Cardiff.