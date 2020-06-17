Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The latest dispersal order covers the SA1 Swansea waterfront area

Police in Swansea say they have issued a third order in two weeks to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Officers say they have been receiving complaints about activities in the SA1 waterfront area of the city.

If follows dispersal orders issues for the Swansea beach and dunes area at the beginning of June.

Another order giving police the power force individuals to leave an area was put in place for Caswell Bay and Langland beaches in Gower on Tuesday.

"We have had numerous complaints from residents throughout these areas that people are not only congregating but also taking part in anti-social or criminal activities," said Supt Cath Larkman.

Police said the latest incidents in the SA1 area involved "large groups congregating and drinking and suspected drug taking".

Supt Larkman added: "This is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. Our residents and communities deserve to enjoy the places they live and not feel worried about going out or being a victim of anti-social behaviour.

Under the dispersal orders, a person can be excluded from a named area for up to 48 hours.