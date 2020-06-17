Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gareth Thomas was honoured at the 2020 St David Awards

Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has won the special prize at the 2020 St David Awards for his work campaigning against HIV stigma.

Current captain Alun Wyn Jones and Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies were also honoured for work in their fields.

They were joined by members of the public in being honoured for their achievements and heroism.

First Minister Mark Drakeford congratulated the "everyday but extraordinary" winners.

"What is most captivating is that all of our nominees think their actions are nothing to sing about," Mr Drakeford said.

"Well they are. They are everyday people doing extraordinary things that have helped to change lives for the better.

"I am honoured to recognise them in our national St David Awards."

Mr Drakeford said he picked Thomas for a special prize as he is a "role model for people of all ages, but particularly young people".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones has won an award for his sporting achievement

"He has been open and honest about his sexuality and his HIV status and his story has been inspiring," he said.

"His approach will help break down barriers and stereotypes, increase understanding and will help others in a similar situation to never be ashamed of who they are."

The winners were announced online by Mr Drakeford on Wednesday.

Image caption Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies won in the culture category

The awards were originally scheduled for March but were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from the special award there were prizes for bravery, humanitarianism, community spirit, innovation, science and technology, business, culture, sport and a young person's prize.

And the winners are...

Special Award

Gareth Thomas: The 45-year-old was honoured for raising awareness about HIV stigma.

Bravery award

Joel Snarr and Daniel Nicholson: In May 2019, Joel and Daniel were driving on the A40 in Abergavenny when a plane hit overhead power lines and crashed in front of them.

The men - who did not know each other - leapt from their cars and ran to the burning plane. Inside the pilot and his teenage niece and nephew were trapped. The pair rescued all three.

Humanitarian award

Rachel Williams: Rachel, from Newport, has campaigned against domestic abuse since she was shot with a sawn off shotgun by her ex-husband in 2011.

Community spirit award

Wasem Said: At the helm of Tiger Bay amateur boxing club Wasem, of Cardiff, has steered youngsters from drugs and crime and built membership to more than 300.

Young person award

Tyler Ford: Twelve-year-old Tyler, from Swansea, has nine World Kickboxing Champion accolades, is a World Martial Art Games triple gold medallist and is the youngest person ever to be inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame - at age eight.

He is the Welsh Amateur Boxing Association national champion and British Mixed Martial Arts champion and has won more than 200 gold medals in international competitions.

Innovation, science and technology award

Prof David Worsley: Swansea University's vice president of innovation brings universities around the world together to find solutions for the future, focusing mainly on solar energy.

Business award

Moneypenny: Brother and sister Ed Reeves and Rachel Clacher CBE set up the business communications service 20 years ago. Today it employs 650 people at its Wrexham headquarters and is valued at about £100m.

Culture award

Russell T Davies: Bafta award winner Russell, from Swansea, is one of the UK's leading television writers. His work includes Doctor Who, Torchwood, Queer As Folk, A Very English Scandal and Years and Years.

Sport award

Alun Wyn Jones: Alun led Wales to a Six Nations grand slam and the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup. With 134 caps, he is Wales' most capped player and one of only seven who have beaten South Africa, Australia and New Zealand while touring these countries with the British and Irish Lions.