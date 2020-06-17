Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Staff at the Broughton site have been producing ventilator parts

Plane-maker Airbus is to pay the wages of staff who will miss out on the UK government's furlough scheme because they were helping to make life-saving ventilators for the NHS.

About 500 staff have been producing parts for ventilators in the AMRC Cymru facility at Airbus's Broughton site in Flintshire.

That work is due to stop at the end of this month.

Workers needed to register for furlough by 10 June.

But about 200 Airbus staff have missed the UK government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme's deadline because they are currently still working on the ventilators.

Airbus will continue to furlough production staff at the end of July for three weeks.

It said it would match the UK government's payment scheme for ventilator workers whose teams end up being furloughed.